UVM Medical Center fights federal claim it discriminated against nurse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says federal officials continue to threaten legal action after a government civil rights agency accused the hospital of forcing a nurse to participate in an abortion. But the hospital says it is in compliance with federal laws.

Here’s what happened:

The Office of Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services accused the hospital last summer of forcing the nurse to participate in the abortion despite her moral objections, violating what’s called the “Church Amendment.”

The OCR threatened to pull federal funding from the hospital.

The hospital denies discriminating against the nurse.

Hospital officials say multiple states, including Vermont, sued the federal government over their interpretation of the Church Amendment at the time.

The UVM Medical Center says two federal district courts ruled against the government and now the government is appealing, but told UVMMC they would not pursue legal action while these appeals are happening.

The hospital now says that HHS contacted them this month threatening legal action again.

So the hospital on Wednesday sent a letter to the OCR reaffirming its compliance with federal laws that provide hospital employees the ability to reasonably opt-out of participating in medical procedures they oppose on religious or personal beliefs. The hospital declined to further alter its policies and said it has already improved its opt-out policies and practices.

In a statement, hospital CEO and President Dr. Stephen Leffler said: “Since we were first contacted by OCR last year, we have taken a thorough look at all of our policies and practices -- and have modified and strengthened them -- to respect the many beliefs of the thousands of caregivers that work here. OCR’s latest threats are not just baseless from a legal standpoint, they’re an attack on reproductive care and we will do everything we can to protect our patients’ access to the services they need.”

T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General, also released a statement supporting the medical center, saying the government’s legal threats stand on “shaky ground.”

Donovan said: “Abortion is legal and constitutional. HHS’ latest threat of enforcement action represents a last-ditch effort by the Trump Administration to restrict a woman’s access to abortion—a theme that has permeated throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.”

