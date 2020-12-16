UVM medical school sees spike in applications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some have called it the “Fauci factor” -- an increase in the number of medical school applications during the pandemic. Whether it’s the popularity of infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci or something else, more folks are trying to go to medical school in Vermont.

Working at the COVID-19 testing center at Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester, Anna Flaherty is on the front lines of the pandemic and is proud to be in the medical field. “There’s really no better time to do this than right now,” said Flaherty, who is enrolled in The University of Vermont’s post-baccalaureate premedical program.

But she says this wasn’t the original plan. Flaherty just graduated from Hobart and William Smith in May with an English degree. Influenced by her mom, who is a physical therapist at home in Massachusetts and losing people close to her from cancer, she turned to the medical field when COVID-19 hit. “I think I just kind of realized that nothing was impossible,” she said

If all goes according to plan, Flaherty will apply to medical school to become a pediatric oncologist. “I think that’s a lot of people’s motivation these days -- to go to med school. We see all these people on the front line and how hard these people had to work this year and that’s obviously so inspiring,” Flaherty said.

Officials at UVM’s College of Medicine say their applications are up 28%. This year they had 6,905 applications, and this coming year they are looking at 8,817 applicants. Only 120 will be accepted.

“That’s a lot of applications to evaluate,” said Dr. Laura Greene, the interim assistant dean for admissions at UVM. She believes that COVID has led to an increase in applications. “I think that COVID has allowed our applicants to see first hand, both at the community level and national level, the true impact the practice of medicine can have on patients.”

Flaherty knows she has years of work ahead to follow her goal, but says she appreciates each day in the field. “Seeing patients every day is what gets me here in the morning, knowing how grateful this community is for the work that we are doing,” she said.

Except for 2019, UVM applications have been steadily increasing over the past five years. Admissions officials this year implemented a minimum MCAT score. Without that, they say they would probably be looking at closer to 9,000 applications.

