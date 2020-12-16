Vermont Catholic Charities turn their focus to food this holiday season

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters in need of food this holiday season are getting help as groups shift gears during the pandemic.

Vermont Catholic Charities has been doing their Christmas Advent Emergency Aid for 26 years. This Wednesday is the final day cars will drive through to pick up a gift card. But this year’s card meets a specific need. Because of COVID-19, they created a sign-up list for those in need to come and collect their donation right from their car.

It’s a simple drive-up system, but volunteers still get to chat with families and give back all at once.

Irene Manion, the emergency aid coordinator for Vermont Catholic Charities says they’re focusing on the need for food this year.

“We’ve had a lot of calls from clients and from new people who are finding themselves in financial struggles or not having food around the table during the year. We decided this year to focus on food because that is such a need in our community. At all times but particularly at the moment,” said Manion. “There is a great need to help families with their basic necessities, and we have found that because of the pandemic, that there is a great need for food at the moment, so we are concentrating on helping families with food for Christmas and the holidays.”

Through the emergency aid program, they are able to serve 200 Vermont families with food cards for the holidays. Now, the emergency aid program does go all year round and in a single year they are able to serve over 1000 families all over the state so this is a small piece of a much larger goal.

We’re told before the pandemic, 1-in-10 Vermonters struggled to get enough food, now that number is 1-in-4.

