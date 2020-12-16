Advertisement

Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January

Gov. Phil Scott Friday extended the state's COVID emergency order to October 15.
Gov. Phil Scott Friday extended the state's COVID emergency order to October 15.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:44 AM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday afternoon extended the state’s COVID State of Emergency for another month, until January 15, 2021.

This is the ninth time the order has been extended since the pandemic emerged in March in the U.S. Scott says all previous addendums to the State of Emergency remain in place, including a temporary suspension of social gatherings and the cross-state travel map.

“We must remain vigilant, especially as we continue to see around 100 new cases a day here in Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “Although case growth in our region slowed a bit this week, it is still on the rise.”

The announcement comes as the first doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Vermont. First doses have gone to those that are at higher risk, including high-risk health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

