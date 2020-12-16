Vt. lawmakers prepare for COVID-altered opening of session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are just a few weeks away from the start of the new session. But before their work can begin, leaders have to be officially sworn in, which is presenting some challenges during the pandemic.

There are just three weeks to go before lawmakers return to the “virtual statehouse.” They will have to take the oath of office on January 6th and Governor Scott will present his inaugural address the following day.

“I’m here today, actually in Montpelier preparing for the legislative session. This will be a historic moment for Vermont starting the session remotely,” said Lieutenant Governor-elect Molly Gray, D-Vermont. She is one of a slate of new leaders ready to take the reins in January, presiding over the Senate in a legislative session like no other. “The lieutenant governor’s office, I think, is well-placed to help bring the voices of Vermonters into Montpelier in 2021. The pandemic is muting the pomp and circumstance of the occasion and it’s forcing leaders to think on their feet, including what the first two days will look.”

“We are working really hard to have the first day and second day, no matter how we are physically or not physically meeting, mimic what a first and second day looks like,” said Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, who has been nominated as House speaker.

On day one, lawmakers will have a slate of options. House lawmakers are considering a socially-distanced ceremony at the Barre auditorium with their 150-member body, or they can open the session and swear in members completely remotely. The Senate has more flexibility because they only have 30 members.

Fresh on the minds of lawmakers is a stark reminder of what can go wrong. Just a week ago, New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died of complications from COVID a week after being sworn in after attending an indoor GOP caucus meeting.

Top lawmakers say keeping older lawmakers and their communities safe is a top priority. “What we can do to start the legislative session, but also protect the health and safety of all Vermonters,” Krowinski said.

Governor Phil Scott and his staff agree. They haven’t released any specifics about what the inauguration will look like, but officials say they want to make sure Vermonters have as much access as possible.

Despite the challenges to legislative traditions, Molly Gray says she’s ready to dig into the mountain of work that lies ahead. “I have every confidence that I’ll be able to work extremely well with the governor. We’re off to a great start and extremely well with the leadership here in the Statehouse,” she said.

Lawmakers are set to meet Thursday to discuss further what the first few days of the session will look like.

