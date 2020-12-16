Vt. woman accused of killing husband takes plea deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Mount Tabor woman arrested for killing her husband four years ago is getting out of jail after taking a plea deal in a case where she continues to maintain her innocence.

After nearly four years in prison, Peggy Shores pleaded no contest to a charge of manslaughter in Rutland Criminal Court Wednesday morning. It will leave her a probation term of seven years with some conditions.

Police say Shores killed her husband, David Shores Senior, at their Mount Tabor home in December of 2016. She denies that and her attorneys argue Mr. Shores tripped down the stairs while holding a gun and shot himself.

In court, five family members, including David Shores’ mother, brother, sister, and a son he had with Peggy, asked for her release. “I miss you Peg and I love you,” said Noreen Shores, David’s mother.

Peggy thanked her family for their support and addressed the judge. “I hope you truly listened to everything they said because they said it all for me,” she said.

“To have the family of David Shores Sr. come forward, wholeheartedly, unanimously, come out in support of what the state alleges is the perpetrator, clearly speaks volumes, not only of the family, but of Peggy,” said Steven Howard, Shores’ lawyer.

In a statement recorded for WCAX, David Shores Jr., the couple’s son, said his mom didn’t take the deal because she’s guilty. He has only one question. “Why would the court deny a person bail who is trying to prove their innocence, but instead tell them if they sign their deal and give up, they can go home today?” he said.

Prosecutors agree the outcome of a trial would produce nothing more than a manslaughter conviction.

Howard says, Shores’ seven-year probation will not be easy, but is doable. “It’s still a plea to a crime, and the family is convinced that she’s innocent. I’m going to reserve comment on that. The truth of the matter is that this is, as one person put it, the waving of a white flag,” he said.

Howard said he hopes Shores will be released from prison within the next day or two and home in time for Christmas.

