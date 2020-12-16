Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give a pandemic briefing Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to open a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as hospitalization rates and deaths continue to rise across the state. Cuomo reported 128 deaths Tuesday, the highest single-day toll in months.

Cuomo last week shut down indoor dining in New York City and has hinted that other closures may be on the way to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.