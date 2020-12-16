Advertisement

WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road

‘Please be careful’
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Two Collier Township EMS crewmembers were almost hit by a truck during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The team was on the scene of a minor accident when the vehicle came around a corner too fast and began to slide, a video on the organization’s Facebook page shows.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time,” the post said. “Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

The video shows the people scatter as a white pickup skids out of its lane and slams head-on into the EMS vehicle.

The forecast calls for up to 9 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19

Latest News

31st annual Festival of Trees is underway in Ticonderoga, New York.
Ticonderoga Festival of Trees underway
One-on-one with Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Latest plans to reopen the country
One-on-one with Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Latest plans to reopen the country
Hassan among lawmakers who pushed compromise relief plan
Hassan among lawmakers who pushed compromise relief plan
Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief's anonymous Twitter account
Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief's anonymous Twitter account