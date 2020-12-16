Advertisement

Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief’s anonymous Twitter account

Mayor Miro Weinberger and Brandon del Pozo
Mayor Miro Weinberger and Brandon del Pozo(Luke Awtry/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger knew more than he publicly let on about the Twitter trolling scandal that led his former police chief, Brandon del Pozo, to resign last December.

In a November 30 deposition in a civil case that was made public in a court filing on Monday, del Pozo asserted that he showed the mayor the @WinkleWatchers Twitter account that he created to troll a critic, before he’d tweeted from it, Weinberger acknowledged as much during an interview with Seven Days Tuesday, a departure from previous statements that implied he had learned of the account only after del Pozo used it and admitted he had.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution

Latest News

x
UVM Medical Center fights federal claim it discriminated against nurse
x
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
UVM Medical Center fights federal claim it discriminated against nurse