Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief’s anonymous Twitter account

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger knew more than he publicly let on about the Twitter trolling scandal that led his former police chief, Brandon del Pozo, to resign last December.

In a November 30 deposition in a civil case that was made public in a court filing on Monday, del Pozo asserted that he showed the mayor the @WinkleWatchers Twitter account that he created to troll a critic, before he’d tweeted from it, Weinberger acknowledged as much during an interview with Seven Days Tuesday, a departure from previous statements that implied he had learned of the account only after del Pozo used it and admitted he had.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

