Where kids can bank on meeting Santa Claus during COVID

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa Claus is still coming to town this holiday season, he’s just interacting with children in different and unique ways.

Santa stopped in at the Peoples Trust Company in Enosburgh Wednesday.

He wasn’t applying for a mortgage or looking at retirement plans; he was at the drive-thru teller window once the bank closed at 5 p.m. People can drive up, their children can speak to Santa and send him their wish lists.

It was the third evening Santa met kids this way.

Jay Cummings from the Peoples Trust Company said it has been a pretty successful venture. He spoke with our Scott Fleishman about where the idea came from and how it’s all working out. Watch the video above for the full interview.

The drive-thru is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 16. Santa will be back on Tues., Dec. 22, at the Peoples Trust Company in St. Albans from 5-6 p.m.

So what is it like to see Santa this way? Scott went through the drive-thru to show you. Watch the video below to see.

