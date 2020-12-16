Advertisement

Where kids can bank on meeting Santa Claus during COVID

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa Claus is still coming to town this holiday season, he’s just interacting with children in different and unique ways.

Santa stopped in at the Peoples Trust Company in Enosburgh Wednesday.

He wasn’t applying for a mortgage or looking at retirement plans; he was at the drive-thru teller window once the bank closed at 5 p.m. People can drive up, their children can speak to Santa and send him their wish lists.

It was the third evening Santa met kids this way.

Jay Cummings from the Peoples Trust Company said it has been a pretty successful venture. He spoke with our Scott Fleishman about where the idea came from and how it’s all working out. Watch the video above for the full interview.

The drive-thru is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 16. Santa will be back on Tues., Dec. 22, at the Peoples Trust Company in St. Albans from 5-6 p.m.

So what is it like to see Santa this way? Scott went through the drive-thru to show you. Watch the video below to see.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Tuesday's COVID briefing
Monumental vaccine effort begins as Vermont reaches milestone of 100 deaths
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19

Latest News

31st annual Festival of Trees is underway in Ticonderoga, New York.
Ticonderoga Festival of Trees underway
Hassan among lawmakers who pushed compromise relief plan
Hassan among lawmakers who pushed compromise relief plan
Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief's anonymous Twitter account
Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief's anonymous Twitter account
File photo
Bomb scare prompts lockdown at St. Johnsbury Academy
File photo
Region braces for major winter storm