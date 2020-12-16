BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s bitterly cold, and a winter storm is on the way! Some of us will get hit pretty hard by this storm, but others hardly at all.

The brunt of this huge winter storm will be well down to our south, but we will get some snow out of the northern fringe of this storm as we get into the evening and overnight tonight, and into the first part of Thursday. The snow will move into our southern counties mid-evening and spread northward overnight, but not quite to the Canadian border. The snow could come down hard & heavy for a time overnight into Thursday morning in our central & southern areas. The snow will taper off in the afternoon and skies will clear out by Thursday night.

Snowfall will vary greatly. By the end of Thursday, there will be hardly any snow, if at all, near the Canadian border, but our central areas will end up with 3-6″ of snow, and from Rutland & Windsor counties southward there will be 6-12″, or possibly even a little more near the MA border.

Then we are headed for a sunny day on Friday.

Temperatures will come back up into the 30s over the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny but there could be a few snow showers on Sunday, and then again Monday night into Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of this winter storm, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with what you can expect, on-air and online.

