Bernie Sanders to hold virtual town hall with seniors

Sen. Bernie Sanders (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual town hall with seniors Thursday night.

Every December, Sanders hosts senior holiday dinners throughout Vermont. However, for everyone’s safety, this year’s event will be virtual.

Sen. Sanders will share an update from Congress, answer questions, and hear the thoughts and concerns of older Vermonters.

It starts at 5 p.m. by phone or livestream. You can either dial 1-888-480-3635 or watch it live here.

