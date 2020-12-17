Advertisement

Bishop Coyne apologizes to victims of Burlington orphanage abuse

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Catholic Bishop Christopher Coyne is apologizing to survivors of abuse following the release this week of an investigation on the former St. Joseph Orphanage in Burlington.

While Coyne says he’s relieved the investigation turned up no evidence of murder, allegations made by some former residents there, he says he is saddened about the confirmation of abuse of kids who lived there. He says the Burlington Diocese and Vermont Catholic Charities worked with investigators and have been transparent in providing all of their records.

Reporter Darren Perron: You know Bishop, back then before the priest sex abuse scandal, claims against clergy, frankly, weren’t believed. Do you believe the claims?

Bishop Christopher Coyne: I absolutely believe that children were abused at the orphanage. No one is contesting that at all. Any victim of abuse at the hands of clergy of the church is an awful thing and I can’t apologize enough. So, is the Diocese responsible though? As one of the actors at that time, along with the state, along with the families, along with the police, along with the judges, along with the sisters, the workers there, yes, we take responsibility for our share in all of this horror.

The bishop says he doesn’t expect any lawsuits against the church because the statutes of limitation on physical and emotional abuse have run out and because those accused are dead. He says the church will provide therapy to any survivor who wants it.

Watch Bishop Christopher Coyne’s interview with Darren on “You Can Quote Me” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Related Stories:

St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors disappointed in task force report conclusions

Orphanage report: Investigators say authorities failed to pursue abuse claims

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
File photo
Region braces for major winter storm
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region

Latest News

Police released this picture of the suspect vehicle.
Police release photo of car involved in deadly hit-and-run
LYRIC
Lyric Theatre kicks off holiday production
File photo
Northern New York struggles with Thanksgiving COVID surge
is
Central Vt. woodworker tries hand at mystery writing
Grand Isle County State's Attorney Douglas DiSabito/File
State’s attorney says Vermont needs to get serious about habitual offenders