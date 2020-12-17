Construction to start on I-91 bridge project

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is about to begin on the Interstate 91 Rockingham bridge replacement project.

Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21-23.

They will work from 6 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, and will be off on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Drivers need to be aware of concrete trucks going in and out of the construction zone.

