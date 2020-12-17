Advertisement

Construction to start on I-91 bridge project

(KGWN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is about to begin on the Interstate 91 Rockingham bridge replacement project.

Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21-23.

They will work from 6 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, and will be off on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Drivers need to be aware of concrete trucks going in and out of the construction zone.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
File photo
Region braces for major winter storm
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region

Latest News

Police released this picture of the suspect vehicle.
Police release photo of car involved in deadly hit-and-run
LYRIC
Lyric Theatre kicks off holiday production
File photo
Northern New York struggles with Thanksgiving COVID surge
is
Central Vt. woodworker tries hand at mystery writing
Grand Isle County State's Attorney Douglas DiSabito/File
State’s attorney says Vermont needs to get serious about habitual offenders