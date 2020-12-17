Advertisement

Coronavirus funds help 200 Vermonters fix or replace oil tanks

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials have used federal coronavirus relief funds to help around 200 people fix or replace above-ground fuel tanks so they could get home heating fuel delivered this winter.

The Times Argus reports that a 2017 Vermont law requires that above-ground tanks be inspected every three years. Tanks that fail can’t be filled.

Matt Cota of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says the state has an aid program, but it had run out of funds. Vermont Legal Aid pointed out that COVID Relief Funds could then be used to help.

Kristin Schultz, the administrator of the fuel tank assistance program, said 198 awards were written using coronavirus money.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

