CVPH to be vaccine hub for North County distribution

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in New York’s North Country will go through Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday said CVPH would be the only hub for all seven counties in the region. Hospital officials say while the facility will not be the only place to get the vaccine, they are coordinating the effort that is already underway.

“The exciting part is we can now see an end to this pandemic,” said CVPH’s Dr. Wouter Rietsema. He says the hospital got its 975 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and has already given the shot to 200 employees. “Most of the people vaccinated in the first couple of days were in direct patient care and are of a more mature generation.”

Per state guidelines, the first round of vaccines will be given to high-risk hospital staff and residents and staff of nursing homes. “Given that skilled nursing residents comprise 40 percent of all mortality in this county, vaccination of those facilities is a huge exciting step and I know that starts next week,” Rietsema said.

He says CVPH will be central in planning and make sure that every county and region have what they need. So when could members of the general public start get their shots? “Please understand that the rollout of the vaccine to everyone will not happen overnight,” said John Kanoza with the Clinton County Health Department.

Phase 2 of the state’s rollout plan is anticipated to start at the end of January. That calls for health care workers outside the hospital and high-risk people in the community. It’s the health department’s job to come up with plans for getting the vaccine to the general public. “We have ramped up planning for vaccination clinics,” Kanoza said.

He says the opening of the clinics will be very similar to how testing was carried out at the beginning of the pandemic. They will be limited at first and will increase as the number of doses become available.

