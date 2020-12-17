Advertisement

CVPH to be vaccine hub for North County distribution

The Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh will be vaccine hub for North Country...
The Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh will be vaccine hub for North Country region.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in New York’s North Country will go through Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday said CVPH would be the only hub for all seven counties in the region. Hospital officials say while the facility will not be the only place to get the vaccine, they are coordinating the effort that is already underway.

“The exciting part is we can now see an end to this pandemic,” said CVPH’s Dr. Wouter Rietsema. He says the hospital got its 975 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and has already given the shot to 200 employees. “Most of the people vaccinated in the first couple of days were in direct patient care and are of a more mature generation.”

Per state guidelines, the first round of vaccines will be given to high-risk hospital staff and residents and staff of nursing homes. “Given that skilled nursing residents comprise 40 percent of all mortality in this county, vaccination of those facilities is a huge exciting step and I know that starts next week,” Rietsema said.

He says CVPH will be central in planning and make sure that every county and region have what they need. So when could members of the general public start get their shots? “Please understand that the rollout of the vaccine to everyone will not happen overnight,” said John Kanoza with the Clinton County Health Department.

Phase 2 of the state’s rollout plan is anticipated to start at the end of January. That calls for health care workers outside the hospital and high-risk people in the community. It’s the health department’s job to come up with plans for getting the vaccine to the general public. “We have ramped up planning for vaccination clinics,” Kanoza said.

He says the opening of the clinics will be very similar to how testing was carried out at the beginning of the pandemic. They will be limited at first and will increase as the number of doses become available.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
File photo
Region braces for major winter storm
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region

Latest News

Drive-thru holiday light show benefits nonprofit group
Drive-thru holiday light show benefits nonprofit group
BERNIESANDERS
BERNIESANDERS
Vt. districts take different approach to snow day tradition
Vt. districts take different approach to snow day tradition
Northern New York struggles with COVID surge - clipped version
Northern New York struggles with COVID surge - clipped version
inequity
Minority groups prioritized in Vermont vaccine rollout