Drive-thru holiday light show benefits nonprofit group

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Brookwood RV Resort may look closed, but come the weekend it really lights right up.

“We have wanted to team up with some sort of ministry to give back to the community in the area,” said Buffie Vereecke of Brookwood.

The park offered up their campground to the local nonprofit “Friends Comforting Friends.”

“Especially this year, it’s been tough and this is our way of giving back,” Vereecke said.

With it, the nonprofit created a drive-thru holiday lights tour.

“Community organizations jumped in, they wanted to put up light displays,” said Colleen Walraven of Friends Comforting Friends.

Drivers are asked to give a donation to enter the park and the money goes right back into the community, making comfort care bags from “Friends Comforting Friends” for people going through tough times.

“We fill them with gas cards, blankets, crossword puzzles, things to put a smile on somebody’s face when they are going through hard times,” Walraven said.

The lights turned on the first weekend of December and cars have filled the park each weekend. The biggest turnout in one night was 70 cars and the “light-seers” have been generous.

“Fifteen-hundred dollars,” Walraven said.

“I am totally blown away,” Vereecke said. “I just think it’s awesome and it’s just, our community is just such a loving community and very supportive.”

This coming weekend will be the last weekend for the show but it has already been said that this show will go on and on and on.

“It’s been very successful we are definitely going to continue it,” Walraven said.

