Scott joins in virtual discussion with President-elect Biden

Courtesy: Governor Phil Scott
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and other governors joined a virtual conversation with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Wednesday.

Scott says he talked about his response to the pandemic and the fact that vaccination efforts are underway.

“America’s governors are working hard to make this enormous undertaking a success,” said Scott in a Facebook post.

Today my fellow governors and I joined President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to discuss our...

Posted by Governor Phil Scott on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

