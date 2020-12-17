Scott joins in virtual discussion with President-elect Biden
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and other governors joined a virtual conversation with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Wednesday.
Scott says he talked about his response to the pandemic and the fact that vaccination efforts are underway.
“America’s governors are working hard to make this enormous undertaking a success,” said Scott in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.