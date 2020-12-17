Lyric Theatre kicks off holiday production

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The show must go on this holiday season and South Burlington’s Lyric Theatre Company got creative to make theirs happen.

“Miracle on Green Tree Drive” is a variety show of sorts with a holiday theme. They’ve been working on it since this summer, figuring out how to do the performances, recordings, costuming, and more despite the pandemic.

Lyric’s Ashley McTernan says it took creativity, but they’re glad they could still bring some holiday spirit to Vermonters. “It’s all songs that you want to hear, that you know that you love, that you can sing along to. There are fresh arrangements of everything so they’ll sound a little bit different,” she said.

“We hope the greater community takes a peek. This is a really fun way for a family to get some holiday entertainment right from the comfort of their own home,” added Lyric’s Serena Magnan.

As with many shows, this is one that you’ll watch from your computer, smart TV, or other devices. The show launches on Sunday night and is available through mid-January.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.