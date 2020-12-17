New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two days of fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases, on Thursday, Vermont returned to triple-digits.

The state reported 136 new cases.

That’s 10 days so far this month with more than 100 new cases.

There were no new deaths reported Thursday. The total in Vermont remains at 105 since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, health officials said there were 22 people in the hospital, three in the ICU. That’s down from Wednesday’s report when there were 30 people hospitalized and six in the ICU.

Across the lake in Clinton County, New York, officials say they’ve seen more than 200 cases since Thanksgiving.

The county has seen 731 cases total as of Wednesday.

Health officials say most of the spread has been among family and friends. They urge people not to gather with those outside their household for the holidays.

