New Hampshire reports record daily death toll

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon. It comes as the state saw a record one-day death toll.

Watch live at 3 p.m. WCAX.com. Click here to open new browser window or watch above.

It comes as New Hampshire continues to see rising case counts and deaths. The state on Wednesday reported 928 new cases and 21 deaths, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations are also trending upward.

New Hampshire on Tuesday began administering vaccines to health care workers in the Manchester area. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health says it will begin distributing the vaccine starting Thursday.

