New NY law bans sale of Confederate flags on state property

File photo
File photo(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo bans the sale or display of Confederate flags, swastikas and other “symbols of hate” on state property including the state fairgrounds.

In his bill-signing memo, Cuomo said the measure is intended to counter a rash of racist, anti-Semitic and other intolerant behavior.

First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams says the law is likely to be held unconstitutional.

Cuomo acknowledged in his signing memo that certain “technical changes” will be needed in the law to make sure free speech protections in the U.S. Constitution aren’t violated. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

