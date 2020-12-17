Northern New York struggles with Thanksgiving COVID surge

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York, is struggling with a Thanksgiving COVID surge. Now, health officials are begging the public to avoid gathering at Christmastime.

Since the start of the pandemic, 899 people in Clinton County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, more than 300 of them in the last month.

That means 35% of all the cases came in the last month.

Health officials say many of those are tied to family and friends gathering for Thanksgiving, and they fear what another surge would mean for the North Country’s health care system.

Thursday, Dr. Wouter Rietsema with the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital said the number of cases from friends and family gathering is “remarkable,” particularly family gatherings with grandparents and other at-risk family members.

More than 70% of cases across New York state are all linked to similar gatherings.

They are begging people to stick to just seeing those who live in their households over the holidays.

“People, as you can see on the street when you go out in public, are taking the appropriate precautions when they are out in public such as wearing face masks, being reasonable to some separation distancing, but they get together with friends and family members who don’t live in their homes and they are not taking those same precautions during those interactions,” said John Kanoza of the Clinton County Health Department.

The health department wants you to remember that you can spread COVID-19 up to 48 hours before you show symptoms-- if you ever show symptoms at all.

