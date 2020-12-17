Advertisement

Police release new information on deadly hit-and-run

Jermee Slaughter died after he was hit by two cars on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.
Jermee Slaughter died after he was hit by two cars on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new information about a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this week.

Jermee Slaughter, 34, of Plainfield, died Monday night after he was hit by two cars on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. The first driver did not stop.

Police say that car was a Volkswagen Passat that likely has front end and undercarriage damage from the crash.

Investigators also hope to speak to a nurse who stopped to help the victim and to the driver of an orange car that was at the scene. They released a picture of the orange car.

Police released this picture of the orange car at the scene. They're hoping to speak with the...
Police released this picture of the orange car at the scene. They're hoping to speak with the driver.(South Burlington Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call South Burlington Police Det. Sgt. Gerry Eno at 802-846-4111 or email geno@southburlingtonpolice.org.

