Raising the Black Lives Matter flag: Performance or Progress?

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From flags, to street paintings, to signs outside of businesses, the words “Black Lives Matter” can be seen or heard almost anywhere you go. Whether that’s Main Street in Burlington, State Street in Montpelier, or Pennsylvania Avenue in the nation’s capital.

The three words have become a rallying cry for racial justice and equality in policing, health care and schools.

That’s why South Burlington High School students are pushing the school board to raise the BLM flag on campus all year long.

“We only learn about white stories and we only learn from white perspectives. And the one teacher of color that we have at our school who teaches from black perspectives gets called ‘dramatic’ and [people say] ‘She talks about Black people too much,’” said sophomore Nyasha Rutanhira.

Currently, the BLM flag is only flown during February, which is Black History Month. But Rutanhira and other students of the Student Justice Union want the flag up the whole year. They took a proposal to the school board Wednesday night.

“Flying it year-round is saying you support us year-round. Flying it only in the one month is -- I understand the effort but there is not effort. They could make more effort. It’s not showing us that we matter year-round. It’s not showing the community and the people of color in the community that they matter year-round,” Rutanhira said.

“I think, like, the representation. At our school, you don’t really see African American teachers. And by putting the flag up, it signifies justice and peace. And it’s one way to move forward in our community,” said Raphaela Sulley, a member of the SJU.

Some SBHS students say they would feel more supported at school if the BLM flag were flown, especially as the state and the country grapple with racial inequity in schools. While many people in Vermont and across the U.S. acknowledge and support institutions declaring “Black Lives Matter” and raising the flag or painting murals in the street, they say symbols aren’t enough. Some call them performative stunts devoid of action.

“The mural in the road-- I personally don’t think it accomplishes anything. It says something but it doesn’t really say anything at the same time, if you get what I’m saying,” said Liam Greiner of Burlington.

“If you just paint something on the road or hang a sign and walk away, that’s not enough,” said Sam Wolfson of Burlington.

Some supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement say symbols can serve as a reminder of the work that needs to be done, but they’re just a small step forward.

“Maybe not a superficial step but an early step. It’s all about everything underneath that movement,” said Jon Potts of Warren.

They want to see change at the legislative level, but also in daily conversation, activism and education.

“This is an issue we can’t sweep under the rug. We have to elevate the priority of Black lives so that these issues can be addressed more regularly and with more voracity,” said Wolfson.

“I think there has to be some walking as well as talking,” Greiner said.

The South Burlington School Board did not make any decision Wednesday night about the students’ proposal to raise the BLM flag year-round. That vote will take place in January.

