Sanders on COVID relief, Biden cabinet choices, labor secretary job

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Direct payments to Americans are now part of the latest draft of the coronavirus relief package being negotiated on Capitol Hill.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was one of the leading voices in the Senate calling for direct payments to Americans.

Our Kyle Midura spoke with the senator about the negotiations and more.

Reporter Kyle Midura: You’ve been critical of some aspects of this bill that seems to be gaining momentum on the Hill. Where do the negotiation stand? What flaws do you see in the compromise bill so far?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont: Well, what I have been working very hard on, Kyle, is the necessity to get direct checks to working families all over this country. I have not succeeded in getting the $1,200 check, but I have succeeded up to this point. You’re getting a $600 check, which would amount in Vermont to some 445,000 adults and 153,000 kids. I would also get that $600 check and in this terrible economic moment, terrible, a pandemic, working families desperately need that help. And that’s what I’m fighting for.

Kyle Midura: Twenty-thousand Vermonters will lose unemployment if money from the CARES Act dries up at the end of this month, that there’s no deal. There’s about $300 in added UI under this compromise package. Is that enough? And how concerned are you with the potential that Congress doesn’t end up with a deal here?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: We’ve got to make sure that people do not lose their unemployment. I would have liked more, but there is $300 a week, which will tide people over to at least when the Biden administration comes in and then we can roll up our sleeves and do a lot more than we’re currently doing.

Kyle Midura: How far are you willing to push? How much are you willing to fight? Any one senator could hold up this process at this point. Are you prepared to vote yet or are you prepared to not stand in its way to passage?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Well, Kyle, the problem is I haven’t seen the bill nor have, you know, as anybody else. So I can’t give you a definitive answer.

Kyle Midura: President-elect Biden’s cabinet choices. Have they been progressive enough for your tastes?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Some enormously competent people have been nominated by the president-elect, especially in the area of health care and COVID. I think you’re going to see a radical transformation of what the government does in providing protocols and leadership at the national level to help us combat this terrible, terrible pandemic. But what I’ve said from day one is the progressive movement in this country constitutes 35% or 40% of the Democratic Party. I have not seen the kind of strong, progressive I would like to see in that administration yet.

Kyle Midura: You’ve made it clear that you would be open to potentially joining the cabinet as labor secretary. Have you been in discussions with the president-elect and his team?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: What I have made clear is I want progressives-- strong progressives-- who are prepared to fight for working families in this country, in the administration. If I were offered a job, I would consider it, take a look at what the portfolio would be. And that’s kind of where we are right now. I can’t give you more information than I have.

Other people named as contenders for the labor secretary job include California Labor Secretary Julie Su, Michigan Congressman Andy Levin and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

