St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors disappointed following task force report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Abuse survivors, known as “The Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage”, shared stories Wednesday, of what they experienced at the orphanage decades ago.

Some of the group of more than 30, are sticking to their claims that children were murdered while they were being care for. In a nearly 300 page report released on Monday, Attorney General T.J. Donovan says evidence of abuse exists, but there isn’t enough evidence to substantiate murder.

Donovan also says law enforcement, and the state should have investigated when the claims were first made.

Following the release of the task force report on abuse, and murder allegations, the group of survivors say they hoped for a different outcome.

“No report will ever fully capture or accurately reflect the abuse, pain and suffering that each of us experienced at St. Joseph’s Orphanage. As you may understand, several in our group have experienced disappointment [in the report],” said Walter Coltey, of “Voices of St. Joseph’s College”.

The group says it is thankful the task force was formed, and appreciated the state is finally listening to their concerns. It is also calling for Vermont’s Catholic Diocese to make its records from the Orphanage available to survivors. They also want the catholic entities involved to help pay for counseling to those who need it.

The full report:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Appendices Part 1

Appendices Part 2

Appendices Part 3

Appendices Part 4

Appendices Part 5

Appendices Part 6

Statement from Voices of St. Joseph’s

Statement from St. Joseph’s Orphanage Restorative Inquiry

Joint Statement from Vermont Catholic Charities and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington

