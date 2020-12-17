Advertisement

Testing sites pop-up around the region Thursday

COVID-19 test.
COVID-19 test.(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 testing will be taking place in several locations on Thursday in our region.

Tupper Lake Mobile Clinic

Tupper lake will be holding a mobile clinic from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday. This is being run by Adirondack Health at the L.P. Quinn Elementary School.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as people who do will be prioritized and won’t have to wait as long in line.

To register, you have to call the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.

Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic. This decision add a testing clinic comes with an increase in cases throughout the north country.

Montpelier Pop-Up Site

In Vermont, there’s a pop-up testing site in Montpelier on Thursday.

It’s from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 134 State Street behind the visitor’s center.

This site will test people who have pre-registered or walk-in.

There will be two more pop-up sites in the Capital City in January.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
File photo
Region braces for major winter storm
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID emergency order extended to mid-January
Storm Choiniere andDouglas Barratt
Highgate men arrested for impersonating game wardens, assault
Police searching for driver in fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Vermont celebrates National Maple Syrup Day
Vermont celebrates National Maple Syrup Day
Courtesy: Governor Phil Scott
Scott joins in virtual discussion with President-elect Biden
Sen. Bernie Sanders (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bernie Sanders to hold virtual town hall with seniors
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof