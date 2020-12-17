Testing sites pop-up around the region Thursday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 testing will be taking place in several locations on Thursday in our region.

Tupper Lake Mobile Clinic

Tupper lake will be holding a mobile clinic from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday. This is being run by Adirondack Health at the L.P. Quinn Elementary School.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as people who do will be prioritized and won’t have to wait as long in line.

To register, you have to call the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.

Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic. This decision add a testing clinic comes with an increase in cases throughout the north country.

Montpelier Pop-Up Site

In Vermont, there’s a pop-up testing site in Montpelier on Thursday.

It’s from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 134 State Street behind the visitor’s center.

This site will test people who have pre-registered or walk-in.

There will be two more pop-up sites in the Capital City in January.

