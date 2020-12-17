Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say a box truck driver has been accused of not clearing snow and ice from his roof that dislodged and struck a car driver on Route 102 in Londonderry.

Sixty-year-old Richard Leiter, of Derry, faces charges of vehicular assault and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, and a negligent driving violation in the Dec. 9 crash.

He was arrested Wednesday. The ice and snow went through a car windshield.

The driver, 22-year-old Michael Conry, of Londonderry, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and eyes.

Leiter’s scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 17. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer; messages seeking comment were left for him.

