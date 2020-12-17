Advertisement

UVM lays off faculty within the College of Arts & Sciences

uvm
uvm(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Layoffs have begun at the University of Vermont within the College of Arts and Sciences. According to the Chair of the English Department at UVM, a senior lecturer of 31 years was laid off for “purely financial reasons.”

The Chair says other faculty in the Geology and History departments are also facing termination.

It comes as the school laid out a plan to cut some programs students could major in.

The decision was proposed because of a budget gap of more than $8 million dollars.

