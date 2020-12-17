Advertisement

Vermont celebrates National Maple Syrup Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is a sweet day indeed, it’s National Maple Syrup Day.

People are celebrating by using some real maple syrup and putting it on social media using the #maplesyrupday.

You don’t have to do that, but you could make sure to sneak in some syrup this day.

While Vermont is the largest producer of maple syrup in the United States of America, but the U.S. does not lead maple syrup production. That goes to Canada which makes about 70 percent of the world’s maple syrup.

