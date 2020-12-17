Advertisement

Vermont Foodbank gets record-breaking $9M donation

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ex-wife of Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos says she gave more than $4 billion to charity-- and some of that money came to Vermont.

MacKenzie Scott donated to 384 organizations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

And one of those organizations was the Vermont Foodbank. Scott gave the food bank $9 million.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Food Bank CEO John Sayles about the record-breaking donation. Watch the video for the full interview.

