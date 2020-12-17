Vt. districts take different approach to snow day closures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this year of remote learning, a lot of people wondered if we had seen the last of the venerable “snow day” tradition. It turns out, we haven’t.

Upwards of 113 schools in our region closed entirely Thursday, while 25 transitioned to virtual learning. Snow days are a childhood staple for anyone who grew up in New England. But for districts that now have remote learning down pat, school closures could be a thing of the past. Many families we spoke with say they think it’s a tradition worth keeping.

“The kids have had so much taken from them recently. We can’t visit family, we can’t do all of the other typical things that you get to do in winter right now, so to take the one true real thing that have left, it’s another blow to them,” said Christine Blaisdell from Vergennes.

She says she’s happy to take the day off to shovel the driveway, play with the dog, and drink some hot cocoa with her kids Delaney and Colten. The two students attend Vergennes Union Elementary School, part of Addison Northwest School District, which opted to cancel classes in all of the five towns it covers. Superintendent Sheila Soule says a survey taken at the beginning of the semester showed a majority of staff favored remote learning during inclement weather. But she says students often don’t take devices home on days they expect to be in person. Plus, the three Addison Country districts would have to make the decision together because they share a career and tech center. So, holding class -- even remotely -- would lead to complications and confusion.

While some superintendents say traditional school closures minimize stress for staff and students, others say they’re taking advantage of at-home education to maximize learning opportunities when kids are already spending too much time out of the classroom. “Teachers are really pretty good at teaching remotely and we said this makes sense. Why stop the momentum of learning just because the weather. That consistency in a regular schedule helps kids do well,” said Rutland City City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen.

Rutland schools students were supposed to be in the classroom Thursday but instead switched to the computer. Olsen says his district has talked about turning to at-home education on snow days for years. Now, adopting the proper technology during the pandemic has made that possible. But he says he knows students banking on a snow day were probably disappointed. “When I was a kid and we had snow days, everybody loved it. We didn’t love it in June though, when we had to make those up. It’s kind of a trade-off. You can have the fun now or you can have the fun later,” he said.

Olsen says two years ago the district had to make up six school days at the end of the year. He hopes remote learning can eliminate schedule disruptions all together, not just for the weather but for pipe bursts or other disruptions. He says the plan does take potential connectivity problems into consideration, so power outages would warrant a cancellation.

