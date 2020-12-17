Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been convicted of sexual assault of a victim under 16 and human trafficking.

Police say Douglas Hersey of Plainfield met the 15-year-old victim back in 2018 through a Craigslist post and arranged to meet her for sexual acts multiple times. They say the former EMT and bus driver continued his grooming of the victim after she turned 16, intending to recruit her as an escort to engage in sex acts with other men for money.

Hersey was sentenced to 12.5 to 25 years -- all suspended -- but seven years to serve based on convictions of sexual assault of a victim under 16 and human trafficking. This is the first conviction of a human trafficking offense in Washington County.

