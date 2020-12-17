Winter storm blankets our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major winter storm is making its way across the northeastern United States. Some areas are expected to have as much as two feet of snow on the ground by Thursday night.

But in our region, it depends on where you are. Southern Vermont is getting in on some snow this morning.

VTrans tells us they have plenty of salt and the plows are ready. But they say communication is key.

“We were practicing sort of what if situations, What we call tabletop exercises. What if a garage goes down or if we have one or two people. How do we respond to it? How do we make sure everyone is safe and we have additional resources? We have been planning these for quite a while in preparation,” said Todd Law with VTrans.

Since it’s the first bigger snow storm, the American Red Cross wants to make sure everyone is staying safe this winter.

They recommend the following:

Take breaks while shoveling

Bring those pets inside

Bundle up

Have some supplies in the car if you have to travel.

Take it slow...

The Red Cross isn’t the only team wanting to make sure you are staying safe. VTrans crews are making sure they are ready no matter what.

A COVID-19 case could make it harder for local teams to continue to plow, so they’re offering to help.

“I can talk from the state perspective because that’s where I am right now. But with municipalities, the normal municipalities dot have the bench depth that we do. They don’t have the same resources they can shift ,they may have a few spare drivers that can work for them. So we have asked the municipalities to reach out to our transportation management center and let us know, make us be the hub,” said Law.

School Closings

While this could have been a treasured snow day for kids, remote learning has some schools taking that away. In addition to closures and delayed openings, you’ll see “virtual learning” on our school closings list.

Right now there are about 50 and it’s a mix of snow days, delays and remote learning.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. as our Kevin Gaiss will be out tracking road conditions for you this morning.

