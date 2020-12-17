Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people around the region spent the day digging out after a historic storm that dumped over 40 inches of snow in some southern areas.

After a slow start to the season, winter kicked in with a vengeance Wednesday night, bringing historic snowfall totals to parts of southern Vermont.

“Happy snow day!” said Rory Moran, who along with his brother Brogan were enjoying the biggest snowstorm of their lives. “I think it’s fun to play in.”

“It’s fun to play in and it’s really hard to walk through,” added Brogan.”It’s also very good for snowboarding, skiing and sledding.”

But kids aren’t the only ones enjoying the snow. “I am loving this. So, this is what we receive when we receive it all at once,” said Michelle Duprey of Rutland, who was busy shoveling her driveway. “It will take a while. Yes, I have a plow person, but he’s very busy. Because I told him I work from home, I’m sure I’m last on the list.”

Marybeth Poli was also embracing the work-from-home life on this snowy day. “I’m actually on my lunch break. My husband is in a meeting. I did this half of the driveway and he’ll do the other half when he’s done,” she said.

But it wasn’t all reindeer games. The weather was the cause of some crashes and cars getting stuck. “People getting stuck over at the grocery store. I actually helped three people out of the ditches,” said local resident Josh Baker. “Be careful. Stay home if you can. Don’t count on sidewalks.”

Traveling by foot was also treacherous, with many sidewalks in the city still waiting for clearing by the afternoon. Paths were carved through the snow in some places, but Baker and others found taking to the street easiest.

“Tried walking out our driveway, it was waist-high in the snow,” said Robert Johnston.

“I measured it was about 18 inches,” said Nathan Swahn. “Probably 20 now, maybe.”

The snow did finally stop late in the afternoon, but many driveways and cars remain buried.

