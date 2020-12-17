Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wow! What a storm! We picked up about 1-3″ of snow in the Champlain Valley, with higher amounts in central Vermont. Some of the southern parts of our region are digging out from under more than two feet of snow!

Friday will be a much quieter day, with mostly sunny skies and it won’t be quite as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Saturday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds while a weak system will bring a few snow showers our way on Sunday. Both days we’ll find our daytime temperatures reaching the 30s.

No other big storms are expected through midweek. Another round of snow showers is possible Tuesday.

