Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will be heavy at times in southern parts of the region this morning, with lighter snow north. Use extreme caution if you’re traveling this morning, and slow down and allow plenty of time to get to your destination. The snow will start winding down late this morning, and come to an end during the afternoon. In fact, some sunshine is expected during the afternoon.

Total accumulation by afternoon will only be a trace to an inch near the Canadian border, but 6 to 12 inches for Rutland, Windsor, Bennington and Windham counties. Central parts of the region will have a general 3 to 6 inches accumulation.

Friday will be a much quieter day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 20s. Saturday is looking good as well. A weak system will bring the chance for snow showers on Sunday.

No other big storms are expected through midweek. Another round of snow showers is possible Tuesday.

