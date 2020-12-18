3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New checks are being mailed out after some Vermonters got the wrong one.
The Department for Children and Families says teams were working on fixing duplications in their system.
A mismatch of names and address meant some 3SquaresVT checks were mailed to the wrong place. Some people may have gotten a check not in their name. These checks cannot be cashed.
People who got one can either return them to the post office unopened or destroy them.
The checks were a one-time extra payment for certain households.
