Advertisement

3SquaresVT issues new checks after error

3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error(MGN ONLINE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New checks are being mailed out after some Vermonters got the wrong one.

The Department for Children and Families says teams were working on fixing duplications in their system.

A mismatch of names and address meant some 3SquaresVT checks were mailed to the wrong place. Some people may have gotten a check not in their name. These checks cannot be cashed.

People who got one can either return them to the post office unopened or destroy them.

The checks were a one-time extra payment for certain households.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College sees record number of student applications
Governor Phil Scott at his weekly press conference
Governor Scott expected to issue guidance on holiday gatherings
Viewer photo in Ludlow
Thousands digging out following large snow storm
Dartmouth Hitchcock Nurse gets first covid vaccine
First nurse at DHMC gets COVID vaccine