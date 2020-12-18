3SquaresVT issues new checks after error

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New checks are being mailed out after some Vermonters got the wrong one.

The Department for Children and Families says teams were working on fixing duplications in their system.

A mismatch of names and address meant some 3SquaresVT checks were mailed to the wrong place. Some people may have gotten a check not in their name. These checks cannot be cashed.

People who got one can either return them to the post office unopened or destroy them.

The checks were a one-time extra payment for certain households.

