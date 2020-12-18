900 New Hampshire health workers vaccinated so far

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - About 900 New Hampshire health care workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, but the state isn’t getting as many doses as it initially expected, state officials said Thursday.

Beth Daly, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said 3,135 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed to hospitals this week, and in the last two days, 901 workers have been vaccinated. About 100,000 health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are in the high priority group for vaccinations, and those inoculations should be completed by the end of January, said Gov. Chris Sununu.

The state had expected to start with about 12,000 doses from Pfizer by next week, but that has been reduced to about 9,000, he said.

“Everybody gets their pro-rata share by state, so New Hampshire isn’t treated any differently than any other state, but because of production and how they’re managing their production, unfortunately at least for the next couple weeks, it’s going to come in a little short of what we were originally told,” he said. “Still, 9,000 doses, we’ll take it and use it.”

Officials in numerous states said they are facing the same situation. Pfizer, however, issued a statement saying it is not having any production issues with the vaccine and no shipments are on hold or delayed.

