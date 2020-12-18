Advertisement

Caucus votes to nominate Packard as NH House speaker

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The House Republican Caucus has voted to nominate Sherman Packard as speaker of the House to succeed Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9.

Packard, of Londonderry, has been serving as acting speaker. He is serving his 15th term in the House. The full House membership is scheduled to vote on the matter when it gathers on Jan. 6. Gov. Chris Sununu congratulated Packard, saying he will keep the caucus united, carry on Hinch’s legacy of service, and work with Senate President Chuck Morse to deliver results for the people of New Hampshire.

In the state Senate, Sen. Jeb Bradley, a Republican from Wolfeboro, was named majority leader.

