Christmas lights flying off store shelves

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott asked Vermonters to bring some light to dark times by decorating homes and businesses with Christmas lights and people answered the call.

According to ACE Hardware, as a national brand, they have sold over 700,000 more units this year than at this time last year. “Light sales were strong to begin with,” said James Deberville, the manager for Bibens ACE in Essex. He says lights were hot before the governor asked Vermonters to illuminate the night, but after that request, they couldn’t keep them in the store. “It was like another wave all over again, and it hasn’t stopped since.”

Deberville says they have been doing their best to keep the store shelves stocked, but sales in Christmas lights are up 300% compared to last year. Some retailers have even had to send people home empty-handed, or pass them off to the competition.

“You know, twice a week, I’m on the computer ordering more lights, ordering more lights, seeing what I can get out there, bringing in anything I can,” said Deberville. But he says like a moth to a light people come, then they stick around for more. “You know, they are in the store, they are happy with this, then they are going on, buying other things, gifts, they are wandering around the store. It’s great because some of them are our old-time people, but we are seeing new people too.”

But there are more than just houses getting decked out this year to show Vermont does light the way. “We started seeing the light up here there and everywhere and we thought, oh my gosh, this could be amazing,” said Sandra Hoar with Goss Jeep.

She and her daughter, Taylor got an idea for a Jeep light parade out in Ohio. After reaching out to friends, they decided to bring it to the Green Mountain State, so they posted to Facebook. Before they could think twice, the Jeep community was ready to rally, safely, Saturday afternoon in South Burlington. “The Jeep community is crazy, it’s like one big family,” said Taylor.

So far they have over 90 people saying they are going, but almost 800 interested. They say it isn’t about attendance, rather what they can offer to those they pass. “We’re hoping to bring smiles to those that can’t get out,” said Hoar.

And Hoar says she hopes Vermonters continue to use their lights as a sign of better days to come. “Bring a little cheer to people and hoping that people do the same for others because you gotta work with what you got,” she said. They hope to turn the Jeep event into an annual one and maybe even a fundraiser.

Deberville also says he hopes sales will continue right past the holiday season and people keep their lights up extra long this season to light up one of the darkest parts of the year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.