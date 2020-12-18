Advertisement

County prosecutor will decline cases involving police chief

A still from bodycam video of a traffic stop that led to accusations against Northfield's...
A still from bodycam video of a traffic stop that led to accusations against Northfield's police chief.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A county prosecutor in Vermont will decline cases involving the Northfield police chief, citing two drug cases where he searched people without consent.

The Times Argus reported Wednesday that State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sent a letter to the Northfield town manager and board on Dec. 1 saying his office would decline case referrals from John Helfant, Northfield’s police chief.

Thibault’s office dismissed charges in two cases where body-camera footage showed Helfant did not get consent for searches even though he wrote in affidavits that he had.

In an email to the newspaper, Helfant wrote that the state’s attorney general had found no criminal wrongdoing on his part.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

