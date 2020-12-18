County prosecutor will decline cases involving police chief

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A county prosecutor in Vermont will decline cases involving the Northfield police chief, citing two drug cases where he searched people without consent.

The Times Argus reported Wednesday that State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sent a letter to the Northfield town manager and board on Dec. 1 saying his office would decline case referrals from John Helfant, Northfield’s police chief.

Thibault’s office dismissed charges in two cases where body-camera footage showed Helfant did not get consent for searches even though he wrote in affidavits that he had.

In an email to the newspaper, Helfant wrote that the state’s attorney general had found no criminal wrongdoing on his part.

