Dartmouth College sees record number of student applications

Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A record number of students applied to Dartmouth College and some kids are celebrating being accepted.

The first 566 students were admitted on Thursday.

Despite a challenging year for colleges across the country, more than 2500 applied early to Dartmouth this year. That’s a 29 percent bump over last year.

In fact, Dartmouth says it’s the fourth year out of the last five where the applicant pool reached new highs.

Since prospective students could not visit the campus this time around, Dartmouth boosted its virtual recruitment game.

