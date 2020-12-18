Advertisement

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center nurse gets covid vaccine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, NH (WCAX) -Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Nurse Practitioner, Hillary Way received the first Pfizer Coronavirus vaccination Thursday.

Way has been caring for COVID patients in the ICU throughout the pandemic.

Dartmouth Hitchcock vaccinated around 60 high-risk health care staff today.

The hospital got 885 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those doses will be given to high-risk nurses and doctors through next week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Thousand dig out of the snow in the Northeast
Thousands digging out the nor’easter
Thousand dig out of the snow in the Northeast
Thousand dig out of the snow in the Northeast
A still from bodycam video of a traffic stop that led to accusations against Northfield's...
County prosecutor will decline cases involving police chief
Gov. Chris Sununu
New Hampshire spending virus relief aid ‘almost down to the penny’