Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center nurse gets covid vaccine
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEBANON, NH (WCAX) -Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Nurse Practitioner, Hillary Way received the first Pfizer Coronavirus vaccination Thursday.
Way has been caring for COVID patients in the ICU throughout the pandemic.
Dartmouth Hitchcock vaccinated around 60 high-risk health care staff today.
The hospital got 885 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Those doses will be given to high-risk nurses and doctors through next week.
