Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center nurse gets covid vaccine

LEBANON, NH (WCAX) -Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Nurse Practitioner, Hillary Way received the first Pfizer Coronavirus vaccination Thursday.

Way has been caring for COVID patients in the ICU throughout the pandemic.

Dartmouth Hitchcock vaccinated around 60 high-risk health care staff today.

The hospital got 885 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those doses will be given to high-risk nurses and doctors through next week.

