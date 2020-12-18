Governor Scott expected to issue guidance on holiday gatherings

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

Governor Phil Scott says he’ll talk about holiday gatherings and winter sports.

We also expect an update on the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine and potential shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

New cases, outbreaks and “situations” could also be discussed.

