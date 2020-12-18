Advertisement

Governor Scott expected to issue guidance on holiday gatherings

Governor Phil Scott at his weekly press conference
Governor Phil Scott at his weekly press conference(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

Governor Phil Scott says he’ll talk about holiday gatherings and winter sports.

We also expect an update on the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine and potential shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

New cases, outbreaks and “situations” could also be discussed.

Join us right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College sees record number of student applications
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Viewer photo in Ludlow
Thousands digging out following large snow storm
Dartmouth Hitchcock Nurse gets first covid vaccine
First nurse at DHMC gets COVID vaccine