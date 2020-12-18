’Highlight House Party’ preparing to help Burlington celebrate New Year’s eve

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s New Year’s Eve celebration is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

They’re calling it “Highlight House Party.” The organization says they’ll be able to showcase Vermont performers virtually. Over 100 performers have signed up and they’re still looking for more. The performers range from musicians to DJs and comedians to chefs. The idea is to give Vermonters a sense of normality for the holiday.

They’re using a platform that would allow viewers to watch as many performances as they’d like and flip through it like TV channels.

Tickets are now on sale online for $10.

