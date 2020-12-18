Advertisement

’Highlight House Party’ preparing to help Burlington celebrate New Year’s eve

Highlight House Party
Highlight House Party(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s New Year’s Eve celebration is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

They’re calling it “Highlight House Party.” The organization says they’ll be able to showcase Vermont performers virtually. Over 100 performers have signed up and they’re still looking for more. The performers range from musicians to DJs and comedians to chefs. The idea is to give Vermonters a sense of normality for the holiday.

They’re using a platform that would allow viewers to watch as many performances as they’d like and flip through it like TV channels.

Tickets are now on sale online for $10.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas

Latest News

coyne
Catholic Bishop Coyne previews Christmas message
cops
Mom sent on Christmas shopping spree with community contributions
main street
Struggling Vt. businesses await additional federal relief
vax
Vermont vaccine shipment comes up short
Rice Lumber employees say they first spotted the snowy owl on their property Nov. 30.
Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne