Lights shot out at menorah on Dartmouth College campus

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - The president of Dartmouth College says most of the lights on a menorah set up on campus were shot out with what appears to have been a pellet gun.

President Phil Hanlon said the damage was discovered Wednesday night, and that Hanover police and campus security are investigating. The Valley News reports in a statement Thursday, he called it an “appalling act of anti-Semitism” perpetuated during Hanukkah. Hanlon called it much more than “vandalism or a prank, for it seeks to diminish the rich culture and history of the Jewish people.”

He said the menorah would be repaired as soon as possible.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)