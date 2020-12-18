Advertisement

Lights shot out at menorah on Dartmouth College campus

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - The president of Dartmouth College says most of the lights on a menorah set up on campus were shot out with what appears to have been a pellet gun.

President Phil Hanlon said the damage was discovered Wednesday night, and that Hanover police and campus security are investigating. The Valley News reports in a statement Thursday, he called it an “appalling act of anti-Semitism” perpetuated during Hanukkah.  Hanlon called it much more than “vandalism or a prank, for it seeks to diminish the rich culture and history of the Jewish people.”

He said the menorah would be repaired as soon as possible. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
Christmas lights flying off the shelves
Christmas lights flying off store shelves
According to ACE, as a national brand they have sold over 700,000 more units this year.
Christmas lights flying off the shelves
Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College sees record number of student applications