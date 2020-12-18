Lost Nation Theater keeps local holiday tradition alive

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There have been many versions and unique takes on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” For more than 40 years, Willem Lange has been performing the classic tale locally. Although he can’t do it in front of a live audience this year, one theater has stepped forward to accommodate a virtual reading Friday night.

Usually this time of year, The Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier produces live performances for in-person audiences like “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Stories for the Season.”Because of the pandemic, those performances have gone virtual.

Emmy-Winner Willem Lange has been performing his reading of Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” every year since 1975 in front of an in-person audience at various other venues around the Upper Valley and central Vermont. Lost Nation didn’t want the streak to end and offered to stream it live.

That’s what is happening tonight at 7 p.m. They are asking for donations tonight, which benefits The Haven, a nonprofit tackling hunger & homelessness in the Upper Valley.

