New Hampshire spending virus relief aid ‘almost down to the penny’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With two weeks left of the year, New Hampshire is spending its $2.5 billion in virus relief aid “almost down to the penny,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

States must return any money they don’t spend by Dec. 31. With some initial allocations resulting in lapsed funds - for example, only $15 million of the $50 million earmarked for broadband projects has been spent - the state announced several new appropriations.

The university system of New Hampshire will be getting $4 million to support its virus testing operation, hospitals hard hit by the pandemic will get an additional $7 million and nonprofit organizations will get $12 million to help defray the cost of unemployment insurance, Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said.

“We’ve tried to schedule this out, and I think the team did a great job of making sure we had these funds available all the way to the end of the year,” he said.

